BTS leader RM faces backlash for his speech at APEC CEO Summit

South Korea's renowned K-pop boy group BTS's leader and rapper, RM, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. With the CEO lineup, others included G-Dragon and Cha Eun-woo, who is currently enlisted for military service, who were also spotted for the APEC CEO Summit 2025. But what is garnering attention is the speech by RM on the theme of cultural creative industries in the APEC region and the soft power of K-culture.

What did RM say in his speech during the summit?

According to South Korean media outlets, RM stated, "Today, as cultural industries are addressed as a core agenda of APEC, I feel proud as one of the creators." He talked about how K-pop crosses borders to ‘move the hearts of people’.

Namjoon said, “Army's support and passion crossed all borders and opened up a brand new path for me. They gave me a voice that was heard at the Billboard Music Awards, at the Grammys, at the United Nations, and even at the White House at such historic and symbolic events, like right here at the APEC.”

In his speech, he also made a request to the APEC leaders to recognise this creative potential as the core engine of innovation and unity. He stated, "There are creators all around the world. Please help them. Give them the financial support so that their own creativity can bloom. Give them the opportunities so that their talents can really shine. Culture and art are a powerful force that moves hearts. They are the fastest messengers that carry diversity and resonance. Your policies and support will be the canvas and playground for all the creators."

Why are netizens angry with BTS's RM's speech?

