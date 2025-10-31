Kim Kardashian and her wild theories have always had the world talking, and one of the most recent and shocking of her theories is her questioning the history of the 1969 moon landing. However, a day after Kardashian made her wild theory, NASA's acting Administrator Sean Duffy reacted to her thoughts.

Soon after Kardashian's comment went viral, Duffy gave assurance to Kim, saying that the 1969 moon landing actually happened, and astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz

Aldrin were the first and second people, respectively, to walk on the lunar surface.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Taking to X, Duffy shared the viral clip from The Kardashians, and wrote, "Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before... 6 times!"

Apart from addressing Kim's doubt, he also mentioned NASA’s ongoing Artemis programme, which aims to build a community on the lunar surface, adding, “We won the last space race, and we’ll win this one too (sic).”

Questioning one of the human's biggest and earliest achievements, Kim, on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, is trying to persuade co-star Sarah Paulson that [Paul] Adrin didn't actually land on the moon.

"I'm sending you [Sara], so far, a million articles — interviews — with both Buzz Aldrin and... the other one," Kardashian tells Paulson as she went on to believe in the wild conspiracy theories about the moon mission.

"This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, 'cause it didn't happen,' " Kim says.

Speaking further with the Ratched actress, Kardashian said that Aldrin, 95, has gotten old and is giving statements that have made people raise questions about the Apollo 11 mission. "So I think it didn’t happen,” Kim added.

Sarah, who didn't react to Kim's wild theories, said that she would go on “a serious deep dive” about the topic.

What Kim Kardashian has said on 1969 Moon mission theories?

Later in the episode, a producer approached Kim to talk about her belief in the historic mission. And talking about the same, Kim said,'' I don't think we did. I think it was fake.''

She adds, ''I've seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now in interviews.

'' Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen? There's no gravity on the moon - why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon have a different footprint than the photos. Why are there no stars?'' Kim adds.

When asked the billionaire about the people, who call her ‘’crazy'' over how she defends her remarks.