The story of the Warren couple is far from over. After The Conjuring: Last Rites became a superhit, it has now been revealed that a prequel film is in development at Warner Bros.

The new film is being developed at both Warner Bros. and New Line, with director Rodrigue Huart in talks to helm the next installment of the franchise.

Conjuring prequel movie in the works

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Although The Conjuring: Last Rites was promoted as the final entry in the series, its huge success suggests there is more to come for fans of the horror genre. According to Variety, no deals have been finalized yet, but the prequel will focus on the early life of the infamous ghost hunters. As of now, it's unclear if lead actors Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will reprise their roles. However, there is a possibility that the new faces may be chosen to lead the horror film.

However, franchise veterans Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, who co-wrote The Nun II and Last Rites, are set to pen the screenplay. Additionally, the world of The Conjuring will also expand to television, as a series is currently in development with HBO. Plot details of the show have been kept under wraps but the work on the show is going on in the backend with Nancy Won, who has recently hired the show’s writer, executive producer and showrunner.

The Conjuring box office

With the story of the Warren couple, the Conjuring universe explored the stories of other characters and plotlines, which has not only kept the horror universe fresh with new stories but also had the audience excited for new releases.