/November 2025 OTT releases: Stranger Things 5 to The Family Man 3- Watch 9 latest movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Get ready to watch the latest releases on OTT platforms this November; they have something for every mood. From Stranger Things 5 to The Family Man season 3, the top nine movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
As the chilly month of November arrives, the OTT platforms are gearing up with power-packed lists of unlimited entertainment that you can enjoy either with friends and family or a hot cup of coffee and popcorn. From true-crime sagas to heartfelt dramas, there's something for everyone this month. So, get ready to enjoy some dark mysteries, political thrillers, romance and adventure with these top nine latest releases in November 2025 on Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Where to watch: Netflix
Releasing on November 2, the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge brings 456 new players who take up the ultimate challenge for a prize money of $4.56 million. This season, the level of competition goes higher with new games and unexpected twists.
Where to watch: Netflix
Finally, after a long wait, fans can watch season 5 of the iconic Stranger Things. The first four episodes of the supernatural saga will be released on November 26, while the remaining parts will start streaming on December 25, with the final episode on December 31. This season, Hawkins will fight the most terrifying battle against the Upside Down. Prepare to meet Eleven, Mike, Dustin, and Will for the last time.
Where to watch: Netflix
Releasing on November 7, this supernatural drama mystery is set in Kashmir, where a little boy goes missing mysteriously. The story follows DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, played by Manav Kau,l who goes beyond logic to expose the chilling legends of the village while battling with his past.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Beast in Me will be released on November 13. This, Howard Gordon’s debut streaming drama, showcases the life of a rich businessman named Nile Jarvis, who is suspected of killing his wife. The twist comes when he moves in next door to a seemingly perfect family. This drama will bring out many spine-chilling secrets that will keep the fans stuck to the screen.
Where to watch: Sony LIV
Fans get ready to watch Huma Qureshi again as Rani Bharti. In this season, the former housewife takes the challenge to take her dreams to the national stage in Delhi. You will witness the character becoming an expert in politics and take up to beat his biggest opponent till now, the Prime Minister himself. The series of everything from conspiracies rises into alliances cracks.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Are you ready to witness the animated fantasy adventure that unites a band of flawed heroes, dreamers, fugitives, and tricksters, who join hands to save the world from the danger of a stolen relic? It will stream on November 19.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Finally, the most-awaited spy thriller, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has got a release date. The Family Man Season 3 will stream on November 21, and this season features new enemies like Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur). Will Srikant Tiwari be able to protect his family and win against enemies?
Where to watch: Netflix
This four-part true-crime thriller is a gift to the fans by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones showrunners. It explores the real 1881 assassination of U.S. President James Garfield by his deranged admirer, Charles Guiteau. It will stream on November 6.
Where to watch: Netflix
This Emmy-winning series is back with yet another horrifying case. The new season is based on a story of an international human-trafficking network. Will Shefali Shah’s DIG Vartika Chaturvedi be able to defeat her enemies? Huma Qureshi is also joining the cast as a ruthless new antagonist.