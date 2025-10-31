/Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly not in the UK amid Prince Andrew’s royal title drama

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, are reportedly not in the UK. Their father’s royal title was stripped by his elder brother, King Charles, on Thursday, owing to his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.Both Andrew and his estranged wife, Sara Ferguson, have given up their Duke and Duchess of York titles.

Meanwhile, the couple’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have reportedly left the UK for separate trips.

Beatrice and Eugenie are not in the UK amid Royal drama

According to reports, Eugenie was photographed with friends on a girls' trip in Paris. She and her friends were walking along the Seine with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background. Meanwhile, Beatrice jetted off to Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative, an event where high-level, global businesses meet to discuss innovation across tech and finance. Beatrice is not attending the event as a member of the Royal family but for US software company Afiniti, where she works as the vice president of partnerships and strategy.

Prince Andrew asked to move out of Windsor estate

Prince Andrew and Sara Ferguson have relinquished their respective Duke and Duchess of York titles. King Charles has also removed all other royal titles from his brother due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The King has also asked the former couple, who divorced in 1996 but still live together, to vacate their 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than two decades, and relocate “to alternative private accommodation.”

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the palace said in a statement.

Earlier on October 18, as Andrew and Sarag were stripped of their Duke and Duchess titles, their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie both skipped a planned appearance at the inaugural Pink Ball at the British Museum.

Will Beatrice and Eugenie retain their titles?

Though their parents have lost their titles, Beatrice and Eugenie’s princess status and their respective places in the British line of succession will remain unaffected as they are daughters of the Queen’s son. Neither are working royals; Beatrice works at Afiniti, while Eugenie is a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery.