/No more a Duchess: Sarah Ferguson to lose Royal title after Prince Andrew gives up titles

Prince Andrew has given up his royal titles, including the Duke of York, following 'discussion with the King.' The step comes after the growing pressure that comes with his controversial links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, will remain a prince, as it's the title that comes from his birth, being the son of a monarch.

After Andrew gave up his royal title, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also no longer use the royal title of the Duchess of York and will no longer use it.

However, their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, will continue to have the title of princess.

The 65-year-old Prince was bestowed with the prestigious Duke of York title by the late Elizabeth after his wedding to Sarah in 1986.

The title had a personal connection with the Queen, whose late father, King George VI, had the title before he ascended the throne. After Andrew gave up his royal titles, another question that is in limbo is what about his future in the line of succession.

After a lot of media reports, Andrew, in a statement on October 17, announced that he will no longer use his royal titles or the honours which have been conferred on him.

In a statement, Andrew, 65, said,''In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."