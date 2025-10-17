/Prince Andrew's royal title under threat: King Charles considers removal amid Epstein scandal : Source

Is King Charles considering stripping his brother, Prince Andrew, of his royal title? This is what insiders are saying, as the talk around Andrew's controversial connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continues to make headlines.

It has been said that the King has considered all options, a royal source told The Times, and stripping Prince Andrew of a title is one of them. Removing a royal title would require an act of parliament, but it would likely receive government and public support if the King backed it, according to The Times.

Another option King Charles might consider is removing his brother's role as a Knight of the Garter. There's also a possibility that Prince Andrew would voluntarily give up his dukedom before being forced to.

According to The Times, there's an atmosphere of concern and anxiety within the royal palace amid the shocking revelation about Andrew's connection to Epstein and the Chinese spy scandal.

No official statement has yet been released by The Palace. However, several British tabloids have reported that Andrew may lose his Duke of York title due to the shocking revelations made in Virginia Giuffre's memoir.

Virginia Giuffre's memoir makes SHOCKING revelations about Prince Andrew and Epstein

In a controversial revelation from her posthumous memoir titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” Giuffre describes her first encounter with Prince Andrew. The book reveals that Jeffrey Epstein paid Giuffre $15,000 for providing services to the prince.

She was allegedly trafficked for the prince three times.

During their alleged meeting, Andrew was asked to guess the age of Giuffre, then 17, which he did correctly, saying, ''My daughters are just a little younger than you.”

In a controversial revelation, Giuffre recalled that Prince believed that “having sex with me was his birthright.”