/China spying case: Prince Andrew, senior ­Chinese Communist Party official reportedly met at least three times

In a new revelation in the UK spy case, it is reported that Prince Andrew met a senior ­Chinese Communist Party official related to the case at least three times. The Duke of York spoke with Cai Qi between 2018 and 2019, when Christopher Cash, 30, and teacher Christopher Berry, 33, were allegedly recruited as spies.

According to The Telegraph, Cai, a close ally of President Xi Jinping and the mastermind behind the Westminster espionage plot the recipient of information allegedly sent by Berry, who was one of the accused in the case.

In May 2018 a Chinese delegation led by Cai visited UK and met British officials including the Duke of York, Jeremy Corbyn, who was Labour leader at the time. They also met Nicola Sturgeon, then Scotland’s first minister.

Following the visit, Andrew travelled to China the next month and met Cai and President Xi. While interacting with other senior CCP members Andrew spoke of boosting Britain’s technological co-operation with China, reported the local media.

In April 2019, Andrew and the Chinese President met for the third time and agreed to jointly build a “golden era” in China-UK relations”, reported The Telegraph, citing the China's government website.

After their interaction, Cai praised ­Andrew’s work, and spoke about how his Pitch@Palace venture “had supported nearly 2,000 entrepreneurial projects around the world, with its influence growing”.

Meanwhile the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under immense pressure over the collapse of the trial after it came to light that the government's deputy national security adviser had alerted about espionage in the UK.

The revelation was made by the witnesses in their statements, which was released by the government on Wednesday (Oct 15).