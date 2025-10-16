In March 2021, Ghislane Maxwell introduced Virginia Giuffre to Prince Andrew. As the memoir reads, "Maxwell woke me up that morning in a singsongy voice: 'Get out of bed, sleepyhead!” It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!"

In a controversial revelation in her posthumous Memoir, Giuffre recalled Prince Andrew believed that “having sex with me was his birthright.”

Giuffre was working at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago as a housekeeper, performing tasks such as making tea, tidying the bathrooms, and restocking towels. But just before her 17th birthday, she was approached by the ‘apex predator’ Ghislane Maxwell. Maxwell offered her a job as a masseuse. She was invited for an interview at 358 El Brillo Way, where she met Jeffrey Epstein. According to the memoir Nobody's Girl, she was exploited by both Maxwell and Epstein in the pretence of a job. They took advantage of her vulnerability and employed her as a full-time employee as a masseuse. But she was expected to provide other sexual services as well.

Giuffre described her first encounter with Andrew light-heartedly.

“My daughters are just a little younger than you,” said Andrew while meeting Giuffre.

According to the memoir, Giuffre, Andrew, and Maxwell had dinner and danced in a bar. Then, as they were heading back, Maxwell hinted to Giufree that she was expected to do the same for Andrew that she does for Epstein. She ran a bath for him and then both of them got into it. “He was friendly enough, but still entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

Epstein paid Giuffre $15,000 for servicing Prince Andrew. Giuffre had two more encounters with Andrew. The other one was at Epstein’s townhouse in New York. There was another girl, Johanna Sjoberg, in the second encounter. The third encounter was on a 72-acre Epstein Island. Virgin Giuffre describes it as an ‘orgy’ with Epstein, Andrew and eight other girls.

The memoir gives insights into some of the inner conflicts of Giuffre, such as the decision to go back to Epstein even after knowing his intentions. She describes how Epstein would spot the most socially and psychologically vulnerable girls and then take advantage of them. A family friend reportedly abused Giuffre while she was a kid.

“Several of us had been molested or raped as children; many of us were poor or even homeless. We were girls who no one cared about, and Epstein pretended to care. A master manipulator, he threw what looked like a lifeline to girls who were drowning. If they wanted to be dancers, he offered dance lessons. If they aspired to be actors, he said he’d help them get roles. And then, he did his worst to them.”