/Donald Trump threw a 'Calendar Girl Competition' party for young models at Mar-a-lago : Jeffrey Epstein was the only male guest, says event planner

A New York Times report shares details of a Donald Trump party from 1993 at his luxury resort at Mar-a-Lago. The party was for young minor women, where the only other guest was the late Pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. This NYT report comes just after the Wall Street Journal report, which revealed that Trump had once sent Epstein a provocative birthday note featuring nude pictures of women.

The party was a 'Calendar Girl Competition' with a swimsuit contest and was organised by George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman, who was surprised to see the guest list.

“I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s,’” Houraney said. “'You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?’”. Trump dismissed concerns and proceeded with a gathering of women despite Epstein’s questionable history. Jill Harth, Houraney's then-girlfriend, accused Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in a bedroom that evening. Another woman, a 22-year-old contestant, also alleged that Trump crawled into her bed uninvited.

Despite controversial behaviour from Epstein, the two remained friends and appeared again at the 1997 Victoria’s Secret “Angels” party in Manhattan.

In 2000, Ms Maxwell and Mr Epstein offered a job to Virginia Giuffre as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago. Ms. Giuffre accused them of forcing her into sexual relationships with several high-profile names, including Prince Andrew of the British Royal Family.

The NYT article details the friendship between Trump and Epstein from 1990 till 2004 when they had a fall-out. In an interview with Huffpost, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the NYT report dumb and accused them of recycling old news.