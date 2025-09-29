A bizarre custom-made chess set commissioned by sex trafficker, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has come to light, adding another unsettling detail to the late financier’s sordid legacy. Photos of the custom chess board show Epstein cast as the king piece, flanked by nine women in their 20s posing provocatively, who were eventually sculpted into the other chess pieces on the board. Pictures of the bizarre chess set were obtained by TMZ.

Epstein 'the King'?

The TMZ report suggests that with the custom chess board, "Epstein made himself the king on his own chessboard, lording over his queens -- literally!"

As per the report, the project was carried out in 2016 at a New York photo studio - yes, the same year Donald Trump became the US president for the first time. The weird project involved about 600 photos and produced a full 36-piece set. Each king bore Epstein’s likeness in black or white robes, complete with a crown.

The women, described as glamorous and confident, reportedly told staff they were part of a “chess club” but offered little explanation of its nature. They returned multiple times to pose provocatively in striking outfits, their images eventually turned into 3D-printed pawns, bishops, rooks, knights, and queens. Meanwhile, Epstein only appeared toward the end to be photographed himself, despite confessing he didn’t know the number of pieces on a standard board. It must be noted that in 2016, Epstein had already been convicted for soliciting a teenage girl for prostitution. He had also served a 13-month prison sentence.

How much did Epstein shell out to always be the king in the chess game?

The cost of the project was around $5,000 — a trivial expense for Epstein, whose fortune was valued at more than $600 million before his 2019 death while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls. His death was ruled a suicide, but it has fuelled years of conspiracy theories and suspicions, particularly among supporters of President Donald Trump.