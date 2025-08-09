/Epstein in the White House? Sex offender's former butler claims Trump made him a job offer after 2016 win

Jeffrey Epstein's former butler has made a shocking (or maybe not so shocking) revelation about US President Donald Trump. He claims that during his first presidency, Trump offered Epstein, who had already been convicted for soliciting sex trafficking of a teenage girl, a job in his government. The Republican in his current term has been known to add his friends and allies to his government, like putting Elon Musk, a citizen of South Africa and Canada, along with the US, in charge of DOGE. Even as Trump tries to distance himself from Epstein, the years-long friendship the two men shared seems to keep coming back to haunt him.

Epstein in the Trump 1.0 government?

In a no-holds-barred interview with The Telegraph, Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who was sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's butler for 18 years, in charge of managing his Paris estate, recalled how the disgraced financier was offered a job in Trump's first government.

Recalling an incident from 2016, he said he went to pick up Epstein from Paris airport, and on the way back, he got to know about the peculiar job offer. "A few days after Trump’s election, Mr. Epstein arrived in Paris on Monday or Tuesday, and I went to pick him up at the airport," said Cotrin. "He said, 'Valdson, you saw that Trump is the new US president?' 'Yes,' I replied, 'I saw it on the news in Paris'."

Epstein then apparently confessed that "Trump asked me to work for him in the new government." However, Epstein turned down the offer. "I said, 'Congratulations. I'm happy for you,' in my bad English. He said, 'No, I didn't accept'." His answer came as a surprise to the butler, who thought working in the US administration would have been "interesting".

How close were Trump and Epstein?

Trump claims that he threw Epstein out of the Mar-a-Lago club after the financier "stole" his employees. As per the Miami Herald and Wall Street Journal, this supposedly happened in 2007. It must be noted that when Trump won his first presidency, Epstein had already been convicted for soliciting a teenage girl for prostitution. He had also served a 13-month prison sentence.

Epstein's butler's comments come as Trump faces heat from his Make America Great Again (MAGA) followers over the Epstein files after backtracking on his promise to release more information.