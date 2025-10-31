King Charles III has stripped his younger brother, Prince Andrew, of all royal titles and ordered him to vacate his longtime residence on the Windsor estate, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday. The move marks the most decisive step yet in distancing the monarchy from the disgraced royal, who remains engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the palace said in a statement, adding that Charles had initiated the formal process to remove his brother’s titles. Andrew, 65, has also been instructed to leave his home at the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than two decades, and relocate "to alternative private accommodation".

Why now?

The announcement follows a fresh wave of public anger after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, in which she detailed claims that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, was one of Epstein's main accusers and had previously reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Andrew in 2022 to end her civil lawsuit in the US.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace said, emphasising that the King and Queen’s "thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Giuffre’s family welcomed the move, calling it a "victory" for her legacy. "Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage," they said in a statement to the BBC. "Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and countless other survivors like her."

How did Prince Andrew react to King Charles' decision?

Citing sources, AFP reports that Andrew did not contest the King’s decision and will move to Sandringham in Norfolk, funded privately by Charles. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will make her own living arrangements. Even as Andrew loses his royal titles, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their royal titles.