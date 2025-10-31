/Why did South Korean actor Jang Dong Joo upload apology post? Latest action sparks concern among fans

South Korean actor Jang Dong Joo, best known for his roles in My Strange Hero and Class of Lies, among others, is grabbing headlines for his latest post on social media. However, this has sparked concern among fans, and even the production team of his upcoming drama jumped in to check the detailed situation. But what was the post all about, and what is the update on it? Let's delve into it to know more details.

What was the post Jang Dong Joo shared on social media?

Recently, Jang Dong Joo had posted a black photo on his personal social media with the words 'I'm sorry', which drew attention from his fans and acquaintances. Now, many are flooding social media with comments asking if he is alright or not. One user wrote, "Oh god...he is okay." Another user wrote, "Uh oh, that sounds serious... Hope everything is okay."

According to a report by Chosun Biz, a representative of SBS's new drama From Today I'm Human told OSEN, "Filming for the project is finished. We have received news about actor Janh Dong Joo and are checking the detailed (personal safety, etc.) circumstances.

In addition, agency NEXU ENM told OSEN, “We saw a social media post and are attempting to contact actor Jang Dong Joo to reach him. We are checking the detailed situation.”

All about Jang Dong Joo

Born on October 25, 1994, Jang Dong Joo is a renowned South Korean actor. He has been part of K-dramas including School 2017, Criminal Minds, My Strange Hero, Class of Lies, Loss Time Life, Let Me Be Your Knight, and Trigger. Apart from series, he has been part of films that include The Unstoppable Curling, Honest Candidate, Count and Handsome Guys.