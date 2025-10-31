/Shameful! Sonakshi Sinha slams for snapping pregnant Katrina Kaif on her balcony without consent

Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal. The couple is set to welcome their baby, and for several months, the actress has been living a low-key life away from the cameras. However, recently, a media portal shared photo of the pregnant actress.

The photos, clicked from outside, show the actress on her apartment's balcony. Soon after the pictures went viral, netizens started slamming the publication, saying it's a breach of privacy.

Sonakshi Sinha slams photographer for clicking pregnant Katrina Kaif on her balcony without consent

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The photos of Kaif have irked several netizens, including actress Sonakshi Sinha, who slammed the invasion of privacy.

Also read: Singer Dean Lewis breaks silence on allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Calling out a post on Instagram, Sinha commented,"What is wrong with you'll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You'll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful."

Like Sinha, several netizens slammed the publication for invading the actress's privacy.

Still of Sonakshi Sinha's comment Photograph: (X)

Another user commented pn Instagram,''Do u not know this is crime ?”

“There is a word breach of privacy. We shouldn’t disturb them,” third user commented.

Vicky and Katrina have not reacted to the viral photo.

This isn't the first time celebrities have faced a breach of privacy like this. Earlier, Alia Bhatt called out the photos that went viral of her and Ranbir's new Bandra bungalow, showing the interior of her unfinished home.

Vicky and Katrina announce pregnancy

After several rumors and a picture of Katrina went viral, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post with a caption, reading, ''On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽''