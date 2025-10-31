/Dining With The Kapoors release date announced: Here's when you can watch it on Netflix



The Kapoors, India's first film family, are welcoming millions of fans to have a happy meal, virtually. On Friday (Oct 31), Netflix announced that Dining with the Kapoors is set for release in November. The upcoming documentary will be centred around the famous Kapoor household's lunch, where the star-studded family will come together to celebrate their legacy of food, family, and films.

Sharing the new poster of the Netflix special, the streaming giant, wrote,''Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai 🥰 and you’re invited ✨ Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix..''

The new poster shows the three generations of the Great Kapoors - from Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Zahan Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

With a legacy spanning over five generations in the Hindi film industry, the Kapoor family is one of the most renowned clans in Bollywood. Starting with Basheshwarnath Kapoor, who was the first actor in the Kapoor family, the legacy continued with his son, Prithviraj, then his sons Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor. Among all, Raj Kapoor emerged as the most prominent one, and for his work, he came to be called the greatest showman of India.

What is The Dining With The Kapoors all about?

Directed by Smriti Mundhra (Indian Matchmaking and The Romantics) and produced by Aavashyak Media, with Armaan Jain as creator, producer, and showrunner, the docudrama will revolve around the legendary family's bond, dinner table stories, and much more.

Reads the description of the show, ''Pull up a chair at the Kapoors' famed dinner table for a healthy serving of love and laughter as they celebrate their legacy of food, family and films.''