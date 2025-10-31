/Singer Dean Lewis breaks silence on allegations of inappropriate behaviour with female fans: 'I'm going to...'

Renowned Australian pop singer and songwriter Dean Lewis, who is best known for his hit single Waves, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The musician is under fire after facing allegations of his inappropriate behaviour with female fans. In the latest turn of events, Lewis has now reacted to it and shared a lengthy post on social media.

What did Dean Lewis say about the allegations?

In a lengthy Instagram post shared by the singer, he apologised to those who have been hurt while also stating that all of his relationships were consensual and his behaviour legal. He wrote, "I understand why people are angry and disappointed after learning embarrassing details of intimate, private conversations and relationships I’ve had with consenting adults over the past decade, but I want to emphasise that none of this is illegal,” he wrote. “The individuals leading the campaign against me have repeatedly acknowledged this, and I’m hurt by any suggestion that I’ve done things that have crossed into illegality."

In his statement, Lewis also mentioned that being flirty and interacting with adult women of all different ages, and the lack of privacy, are challenges as a public figure. He also admitted that it was an ‘overdue wake-up call’.

“I’ve done and said incredibly stupid, insensitive, and embarrassing things that I’m mortified by when looking back,” he wrote. “I don't fault these individuals for having hard feelings, and I don’t want anyone defending me. From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely apologise to those I’ve hurt. This is not only an apology to the women who have spoken up but also to those who haven’t and feel hurt by my words or behaviour. I also need to apologise to my family and fans, whom I’ve gravely disappointed.”

Dean Lewis ended his post by sharing that he sat in intensive therapy to work on dating and relationships. Moreover, he even assured his fans that he would get his head and life in order.

What were the allegations Dean Lewis is facing from female fans?

According to a report by the Daily Mail, it all began when one of the Dean's accusers, a 28-year-old named Elaina, recently shared an eight-minute video on TikTok, in which she shared her ordeal with the singer when she met him in 2019 while working in the entertainment industry.

Reportedly, she stated, "He messaged me asking if I was going to be at his show, if I was going to 'look all hot and beautiful for him'. Thought that was interesting at the time. I knew there would be some sort of sexual nature to us, but the nature of it made me really comfortable."

What do we know about Dean Lewis?

After his 2016 single Waves, his 2022 single How Do I Say Goodbye made him achieve this worldwide popularity on social media and has been certified gold and platinum in over ten countries, and his 2018 single Be Alright reached number one in Australia and was certified platinum within four weeks of release.