In a move that many saw coming, Prince Andrew was stripped of his title by his brother, King Charles III. On Thursday (Oct 30) Buckingham Palace on announced that ‘’Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," as the Palace distances itself from the disgraced royal over his connection with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Where will Prince Andrew live?

Apart from being stripped of all his royal titles, Andrew, who is no longer a prince, has also been ordered to vacate his royal residence on the Windsor estate.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the same statement, the palace announced Andrew to vacate the Royal lodge that he had been living for over 20 years.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the statement reads.

The statement released mentioned that a formal notice has been served to surrender the lease on Royal Lodge, and he will now move to private accommodation. However, it has been reported that Andrew will move to King Charles's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The famous estate covers 8,100 hectares approximately with 242 hectares of gardens and several palaces. However, it is not clear in which property he will stay in.

There is no official information available on whether Andrew will move into the 8,000-hectare property.

Will King Charles pay for his brother's accommodation?

It's understood that King Charles will make "appropriate private provision" for his brother as he moves to the private royal house.

However, his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will now have to find her own residence, despite Andrew's demands for her accommodation as well.

More about Sandringham estate