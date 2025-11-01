/RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert: BTS members Jungkook, J Hope and Jin's performance creates fan frenzy

RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert is the first worldwide concert by South Korean singer Jin, a member of BTS. This is in support of his debut album, Happy, and his second album, Echo. The tour began on June 28, 2025, in Goyang and concluded on November 1 in Incheon, South Korea. But the main attraction of the concert was when the BTS members gave a treat to their fans by performing their recent songs on the last day. This has created fan frenzy on social media. Let's delve into knowing the reactions.

Netizens' reaction to BTS members performing at RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert

The encore concert was held at Incheon Munak Main Stadium in South Korea. The concert turned out to be more than just an event. It was a reunion of the members, which was filled with laughter, fun, and nostalgia. The surprise performances included Jungkook performing Standing Next To You, and J Hope killed it with the “Killing It Girl” performance.

While Jimin attended the concert, V, aka Taehyung, joined Jin on stage for his song Love Me Again. However, RM and Suga were not present. Several videos and pictures of their performances shared by fans have since then gone viral on social media.

All about RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert

After completing his military service in June 2024, Jin released his first studio album, Happy, in November 2024. His second album, Echo, was released in May 2025.