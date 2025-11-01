/RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert: BTS members Jungkook, J Hope and Jin's performance creates fan frenzy

RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert in Incheon, South Korea, ended with lots of happiness, nostalgia and fun. The members of BTS, apart from RM and Suga, were present and all had a gala time on stage being in the presence of each other.
RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert is the first worldwide concert by South Korean singer Jin, a member of BTS. This is in support of his debut album, Happy, and his second album, Echo. The tour began on June 28, 2025, in Goyang and concluded on November 1 in Incheon, South Korea. But the main attraction of the concert was when the BTS members gave a treat to their fans by performing their recent songs on the last day. This has created fan frenzy on social media. Let's delve into knowing the reactions.
The encore concert was held at Incheon Munak Main Stadium in South Korea. The concert turned out to be more than just an event. It was a reunion of the members, which was filled with laughter, fun, and nostalgia. The surprise performances included Jungkook performing Standing Next To You, and J Hope killed it with the “Killing It Girl” performance.
While Jimin attended the concert, V, aka Taehyung, joined Jin on stage for his song Love Me Again. However, RM and Suga were not present. Several videos and pictures of their performances shared by fans have since then gone viral on social media.
After completing his military service in June 2024, Jin released his first studio album, Happy, in November 2024. His second album, Echo, was released in May 2025.
Following the announcement of Echo's release on April 14, 2025, Big Hit on April 17, 2025, announced his first solo tour, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour, making him the third member of BTS to hold a solo tour. The tour has nine stops, with two shows at each stop. On October 2, 2025, BigHit announced the RunSeokjin EP. Tour Encore in Incheon.