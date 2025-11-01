/Anupam Kher announces his 549th film, teams with director Sooraj Barjatya | Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher gave a major surprise to his fans after he made an announcement of his 549th film. Moreover, he will be teaming up with director Sooraj Barjatya. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the duo as a mark of their long-standing professional relationship.

Anupam Kher shares a video along with Sooraj Barjatya

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his official X profile and shared a video and expressed his beginning of work on the film. He also presented a shawl to Sooraj Barjatya. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM: Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with the one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA. Presented him the auspicious shawl, which I got from #Ayodhya."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further wrote in the caption, "Sooraj was #MaheshBhatt Saab's 5th assistant for my first film #Saaransh! It has been a long, happy, amazing, and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually, I have been an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years! As is the tradition, I have the privilege to be in the first shot of the film! Jai Shri Krishna!

Fans took to social media to congratulate the actor, and one user wrote, "What an achievement, so long journey. 549 movies don't matter. From Saaransh to now, you have done wonderful acting in almost all your movies." Another user wrote, "Sooraj ji is one of the finest directors we have today & the finest human being. He is one to bring in family audiences to theatres. #MPK, #HAHK, and #HHSH are all timeless classics. Every time you watch it, you love it all the more." “Excited. 2 great personalities & wonderful filmmakers in one frame. Best wishes always,” wrote the third user.

Anupam Kher and Sooraj Barjatya's films

Anupam and Sooraj Barjatya have worked together on films including Hum Aapke Hain Koun in 2004, Vivaah in 2006, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, and very recently Uunchai in 2022.