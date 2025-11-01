/Ishaan Khatter Birthday: From Dhadak to The Royals- Watch 5 best movies and web series on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

It's the super-talented Ishaan Khatter's birthday today. The Indian actor, who made his debut at the age of 10 alongside his brother Shahid Kapoor in the movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, has successfully established a remarkable career in the film industry.
Ishaan Khatter is an emerging and talented Bollywood actor known for his versatility and charm. He made his debut as a lead in the film Beyond the Clouds. However, he gained more attention after his Bollywood debut with Dhadak. Since his first film, Ishaan has continued to impress audiences with his energetic performances, in both films and web series.
Khatter plays Prince Aviraaj Singh in the highly acclaimed drama, The Royal alongside Bhumi Pednekar, who played the role of Sophia. The two started a causal relationship, which led to a real one.
Starring Jahnvi and Ishaan as Madhu and Parthavi, who fall in love with each other but face struggles from their families due to their different social statuses. For love, the young couple escapes from their families.
Ishaan Khatter played the role of Maan Kapoor, who is the son of a politician. His portrayal depicts him as a rebel who falls in love with an older courtesan, Saeeda Bai, played by Tabu, which marks a scandalous love affair in the whole show.
In the movie, Ishaan plays Gullu, one of two young men who attempt to scam people by claiming they can catch ghosts. However, their plan takes a dangerous turn when they are forced to meet the demands of a poltergeist, played by Katrina Kaif.
Khatter portrays the character Shooter Dival in one of the most-watched Netflix drama. The story follows him as the best man of the groom, Benji. His role is depicted as the mysterious outsider at the wedding, which serves as the backdrop for the unfolding murder mystery in the show.