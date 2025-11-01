Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival: Extra shows added as Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na receives terrific response

Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival: Extra shows added as Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na receives terrific response

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 01, 2025, 15:04 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 15:04 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival: Extra shows added as Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na receives terrific response

Still from Om Shanti Om Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment recently delivered Ba*d of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, which became a massive success. Continuing that momentum, the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, announced to begin on October 31. 

National Award winner Shah Rukh Khan, the country’s biggest superstar, continues to rule the hearts of millions. With a filmography spanning over three decades, his cinematic journey is being celebrated through the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, which began yesterday and has already sparked nationwide euphoria.

Showcasing some of SRK’s most iconic and loved films across theatres in India, the festival has turned into a grand celebration of his legacy. Among the showcased titles, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na have opened to a terrific response, prompting exhibitors to add extra shows in several metro cities due to overwhelming demand. Both films are on the verge of being sold out across locations.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji trivia: How did actor bagged this TV show?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fans have been spotted dancing, cheering, and celebrating inside cinema halls, a true reflection of the unmatchable love and craze that SRK commands even today.

SRK’s Om Shanti Om has struck a wave of nostalgia among the audience. They are enjoying Dil Se and dancing to “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” which continues to remain iconic. The audience is also showering love after watching him as Major Ram in Main Hoon Na.

Also read: November 2025: OTT Releases this month: From Bollywood to Hollywood-See the list

Trending Stories

SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment recently delivered Ba*d of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, which became a massive success. Continuing that momentum, the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, announced to begin on October 31, gives audiences a golden opportunity to relive his legendary filmography — from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa to Jawan — a nostalgic journey through the eras of SRK that audiences have grown up with and continue to celebrate.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics