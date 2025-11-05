/₹ 68,758 for ₹ 10 safety pins? Prada's latest crochet brooch costs more than a month's rent!

Safety pins - the one thing that always goes missing when you need it most. However, we don't spend a microsecond searching for the pin, and in seconds, we open a new packet. But if you buy these safety pins, I'm sure you will take more care of them than the fabric you will tuck those in.



The debate surrounding outrageously priced luxury products is far from over, but Prada's latest addition has sparked fresh conversation: a safety pin priced at $775 (approximately Rs 68,700).



$775 for a safety pin? Prada’s crochet safety pin leaves the internet in shock



Add WION as a Preferred Source





​The whopping price tag on a luxury product can often bring one to tears, but what if a safety pin, which usually sells for Rs 10 to Rs 20, is sold for $775 (approximately Rs 68,700), an amount many young people earn in a month?

​This price tag has left many in shock, especially considering the price of ordinary safety pins. This utilitarian item is common to find in a woman's bag, but when sold by a luxury brand, it naturally comes with much opulence, a price tag with a hefty amount.

Details of Prada's safety pin



​Prada is selling these gold safety pins as a "sleek metal safety pin brooch." ​This sophisticated brooch is available in three colours: light blue, pink, and orange. The beauty of the simple pin has been enhanced with colourful crochet details and a signature logo triangle hanging from it. For those who wish to purchase this product but don't want to pay at once, an EMI option is also available.



How are netizens reacting to it?

Luxury brands never miss out on giving a reality check on one's income, proving every time how little an individual is earning when it comes to affording their products. The recent reality check has been delivered by the safety pin range launched by Prada.

​After becoming a major talking point on social media, several netizens have expressed shock.

One wrote, "Luxury' Is just a money laundering scheme.''



Another wrote,'' It’s a crocheted safety pin-probably made by someone who makes $2 a day.''