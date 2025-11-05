/Mira Nair celebrates son Zohran Mamdani's historic win; her FIRST reaction goes viral

Democratic leader Zohran Mamdani created history with a sweeping victory as New York’s first Muslim mayor, and his mother, Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair, is filled with joy. On Tuesday, after the result was announced, the 68-year-old acclaimed director shared her first reaction to this milestone moment.

She reposted an Instagram story shared by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who sent wishes to Mamdani, saying, "Zohran, you beauty," along with heart and fireworks emojis. The photo posted by Zoya read, "Zohran Mamdani has officially won the NYC mayoral race at 34 years old." The reshared post was Nair's first acknowledgment of her son’s victory.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zohran Mamdani's historic win

Zohran Mamdani won New York's mayoral chair, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a closely watched contest. The 34-year-old, while addressing the crowd, said, "I am young and I am a Muslim. I refuse to apologise for being a Muslim."

He further promises a mandate for change, "New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change… I will wake up each morning with one purpose: to make this city better for you than it was the day before."

Who is Mira Nair

Today, you might know Mira Nair as Zohran Mamdani's mother, but she is an acclaimed filmmaker who has won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes and earned an Oscar nomination. Born in Rourkela, India, in 1957, she loves exploring and understanding identity, migration, and cultural intersections.

Graduated from Harvard, she debuted in the film Salaam Bombay! (1988), which was appreciated globally. Her other works include Mississippi Masala (1991), Monsoon Wedding (2001), and The Namesake (2006). She shares son Zohran Mamdani with her husband, Mahmood Mamdani, an Indo-Ugandan political scientist.