/Has Brad Pitt sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for $35 million? All about the legal battle over French winery sale

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had one of Hollywood's most talked-about divorces, and there's a new revelation in it regarding the legal dispute over their French estate, Chateau Miraval.

What is the conflict?

According to PEOPLE, in new documents filed in the court, the 61-year-old actor has demanded $35 million in damages over Jolie’s 2021 sale of her 50% stake in the winery to Stoli Group’s wine division, Tenute del Mondo.

Submitted on October 29 in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the filings include email exchanges between the ex-couple’s legal teams. As per reports, one exhibit, a November 2023 correspondence from the actress's attorneys, directly talks about the damages Pitt is demanding.

According to her lawyers, "The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation - he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages." They further add, "As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages."

An October 2023 email included in the filing shows Jolie’s team arguing that Pitt is pursuing “ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations.” They also accused Pitt of refusing to produce records related to a proposed four-year nondisclosure agreement, which Jolie’s attorneys say was tied to alleged “personal misconduct.”

Her team insists those documents are central “to the heart of our case and must be produced.” Pitt’s lawyers have denied wrongdoing and previously argued that Jolie proposed an even broader non-disparagement clause after selling her stake.

Brad Pitt filed suit in 2022

Reportedly, Brad Pitt first sued the 50-year-old actress in 2022, claiming she sold her shares without his consent in violation of their prior understanding as equal partners. It was denied by Jolie, stating that any agreement needs mutual approval, and she had countersued Pitt, accusing that he tried to “force her silence” regarding alleged past abuse.

The allegations of abuse refer to a 2016 private jet incident during which Jolie claims that Pitt had been verbally and physically aggressive. Though an investigation was held but no charges were filed, and Jolie did not pursue criminal action.

More about Chateau Miraval

The former couple bought the 1,200-acre estate Chateau Miraval in Provence in 2008 for $28.4 million. Initially, 60% was with Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie owned 40%. Later, he transferred 10% of his stake to the actress, making her an equal partner. Interestingly, they got married at the estate in 2014.

With their partnership, Miraval Rosé under the Jolie-Pitt & Perrin label became one of the best-selling rosés in the world, turning the vineyard into a luxury brand, until they split in 2016.

Emails filled with accusations

Reportedly, the October 29 filing also includes a 286-page compilation of emails, with a few dating back nearly two decades. Pitt’s legal team argues these conversations are proof that Jolie’s sale to Stoli was orchestrated “with malice” and damaged Miraval’s reputation and operations.

To which, Jolie’s lawyers have replied that Pitt’s requests are an attempt to invade her attorney-client privilege, stating, "This lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control Angelina. We look forward to the upcoming hearing."

However, Pitt’s team has dismissed the harassment claim, insisting the emails are necessary to prove the financial harm caused by Jolie’s sale.

What's next?

The hearing on this dispute is set to happen on December 17, 2025, and the complete trial over Miraval and Pitt’s $35 million claim is set for February 2027. The Hollywood ex-couple share six children and finalized their divorce in 2024.