/Angelina Jolie's driver detained in Ukraine during secret visit: Reports

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, known for her humanitarian work, recently made a surprise visit to Ukraine. However, her visit to the war-torn cities turned out to be eventful as several unexpected incidents occurred.

This is Jolie’s second visit to the country since the Russian invasion in 2022. Her previous visit was to the city of Lviv, but this time she travelled to Kherson, a frontline and heavily embattled city in southern Ukraine.

The UNICEF ambassador reportedly visited Ukraine for humanitarian purposes. During her trip, she visited children’s hospitals, maternity wards, and other facilities.

Photos that have gone viral show the Oscar-winning actress wearing a bulletproof jacket and helmet. In other images, she is seen playing with children in the city, which has recently been hit by Russian strikes.

However, an unexpected incident occurred at a checkpoint when a member of Jolie’s team, reportedly her driver, was drafted into the Ukrainian military, according to Politico.

Reports suggest that Jolie’s visit was not coordinated with the Ukrainian government, and that she entered the country on foot. The Ukrainian Army Land Forces shared a statement about the incident, which was later deleted. They neither confirmed nor denied the details of what happened.

According to Politico, much of the information circulating in the media has been distorted. ''An investigation is currently underway and all the circumstances are being clarified,” they said.

As per Ukraine's local media, Jolie's vehicle was stopped during her visit to Mykolaiv. After checking the documents of the driver, who was a reserve officer and did not have a valid conclusion of the military medical commission (MMC), the driver was detained. He was ordered to undergo military retraining.