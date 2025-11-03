/Putin lost millions of soldiers in Ukraine war, claims Trump, and calls Russian leader THIS

Google Preferred
Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 14:18 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 14:18 IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump's statement followed after he was asked while speaking to journalists on Air Force One about the "final straw" in Russian leader Vladimir Putin's refusal to end the conflict.

While responding to the potential supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has also claimed that Vladimir Putin has "lost a lot of soldiers, maybe a million," in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. His statement followed after he was asked while speaking to journalists on Air Force One about the "final straw" in Russian leader Vladimir Putin's refusal to end the conflict.

“There’s no final straw. Sometimes you gotta let it fight out, it’s been a tough war for Putin, he’s lost a lot of soldiers, maybe a lot of million. It’s been tough on Ukraine, tough on both. Sometimes you have to let it get fought out,” Trump replied, the news agency Reuters reported.

Donald Trump praises Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Meanwhile, in a separate development on Sunday, US President Donald Trump offered rare praise of his Chinese and Russian counterparts. Speaking to CBS News, Trump described Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin a "smart, tough, serious" leadersadding that he viewed them as equally formidable figures on the global stage.

"Both tough. Both smart. They're both very strong leaders. These are people not to be toyed with. These are people you have to take very seriously. They're not walking in saying, Oh, isn't it a beautiful day? Look how beautiful. The sun is shining, it's so nice. These are serious people. These are people that are tough, smart leaders," said Trump, the CBC reported.

Describing his meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea, the US President Donald Trump stated that he got along well with his Chinese counterpart. "We get along great, and we always really have. He is a powerful man, a strong man and a very powerful leader," he added.

