/Rs 1.1 crore flying saucer: Chinese company selling spherical aircraft that can land on water

A Chinese start-up is selling flying saucers for humans, also known as an eVTOL aircraft. The saucer takes off and lands vertically, is transparent and has a spherical 360-degree cabin. Local Chinese media reported that viral videos are claiming that "Yiwu is now selling UFOs". Huge crowds started gathering to see the flying-saucer-shaped passenger aircraft, which was on display at the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center in East China's Zhejiang Province.

Details of Chinese flying saucer

The manned electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft has been developed by SMD Shenzhen Smart Drone UAV. The Global Times reported. It has a disc-shaped body and a spherical cockpit. Its main structure is made of fibreglass, carbon fibre, aluminium alloy and aviation-grade laminates. It can carry only two people at a time.

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It lifts off and lands vertically, cancelling the need for a runway. It can even land on and take off from water and withstand wind speeds of up to Force 5. But it cannot fly at an extreme height and can reach a maximum altitude of nearly 100 feet. This means it can be deployed for low-altitude sightseeing and other aerial endeavours. It can stay in the sky for 15 minutes. The aircraft has a six-rotor ducted design which hides the propellers within the fuselage.

Huang Yang, head of Smart Drone's showroom at the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center, told Jinhua Daily that “it has obtained a special flight permit for civil unmanned aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.”

Cost of flying saucer aircraft