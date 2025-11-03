/'Pakistan's been testing...': Trump makes BIG nuclear weapons test revelation, repeats 'India-Pak nuke war' claims

US President Donald Trump, in an interview on Sunday (Nov 2), claimed that Pakistan is among the countries that have been actively testing nuclear weapons. He also repeated his claims of using trade to stop the India-Pakistan war in May this year. Now, he has claimed that India was ready for a nuclear war with Pakistan. Previously, he had claimed that as many as seven ‘brand new, beautiful’ jets were shot down during the conflict. In the interview, Trump also highlighted that Russia, China, North Korea are also conducting nuclear tests.

In an interview with CBS News's 60 Minutes, Trump said, "Russia's testing and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. We're an open society. We're different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it because otherwise you people are going to report. They don't have reporters who are going to be writing about it. We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," he added. He was appearing on CBS after settling $16 million lawsuit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This comes after Trump, on Oct 30, instructed the Department of War to start testing nuclear weapons "immediately." In a Truth Social post, Trump said that the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country. Highlighting that he hates testing of nuclear weapons “because of the tremendous destructive power,” Trump added that he is ordering the same because of the testing programs of other nations. “Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” he said in the post.