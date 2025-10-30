Trump, Xi strike rare earths deal after US cuts China's fentanyl tariffs; Jinping to visit America in 2026

US President Donald Trump wrapped up his meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and both the leaders left from the venue in South Korea’s Busan. While the outcome of the meeting remained vague, Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One and said that both leaders agreed on almost everything but some things were not discussed. He said that in Thursday’s 1 hour and 40 minutes meeting, US and China signed a one-year deal on rare earths and America agreed to slash China's fentanyl-related tariffs by 10 per cent. He also said that Xi will visit the US after Trump's visit to China next year in April.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Trump called Jinping a “tough negotiator” and quipped ‘that’s not good.' The Chinese president highlighted that the US and China do not always “see eye to eye”, but they should strive to be “partners and friends.” Xi also congratulated Trump on Gaza ceasefire, while Trump dodged a question about his Truth Social post on nuclear testing, even as he mentioned China's nuclear capabilities in that post. Trump said that he expected a "very successful meeting" as Xi told Trump it was "great to see" him.

ON RARE EARTH DEAL

Trump said that US and China agreed on a rare-earth deal that will be extendable. "All the rare earths has been settled, and that's for the world," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that the deal was for a year and would be re-negotiated annually. Chin has not responded on this yet.

ON FENTANYL TARIFFS

Trump said that he had agreed to cut fentanyl-related tariffs on China to 10 percent after talks with Xi Jinping. He also said a dispute between China and the United States had been "settled".

ON XI JINPING'S US VISIT

Describing the meeting with Jinping a "great success," Trump said he would head to China in April for new talks and Xi will visit the US “sometime after that.” "I'll be going to China in April and he'll be coming here sometime after that, whether it's in Florida, Palm Beach or Washington, DC," Trump said. "A lot of things we brought to finalisation" at Thursday's talks in Busan, South Korea, added Trump, praising Xi as a "tremendous leader of a very powerful country".

ON TAIWAN and UKRAINE WAR

Trump said he and Chinese leader had agreed to "work together" on the issue of Ukraine. "Ukraine came up very strongly. We talked about it for a long time, and we're both going to work together to see if we can get something," he said, adding that Xi will help the US. He also said that Taiwan “never came up” in the talks. "That was not discussed actually," Trump said.