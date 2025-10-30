/'I HATED to do it...': Trump orders first nuclear weapons testing since 1992 — citing Russia and China

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 30) said that he has instructed the Department of War to start testing nuclear weapons "immediately," without offering further details. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone. Notably, this is the first time the US has ordered testing of nuclear weapons after 1992.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country. Highlighting that he hates testing of nuclear weapons “because of the tremendous destructive power,” Trump added that he is ordering the same because of the testing programs of other nations. “Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” he said in the post.

Trump's announcement came minutes before his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. It also came after Russia tested its nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile. Russia also carried out a test of a Poseidon nuclear-powered super torpedo, according to Reuters. Trump described these tests as “not appropriate," despite Sergei Ryabkov, a close aide to Putin, claiming that Moscow had notified the US in advance about the test. During his first term, Trump sought a nearly tenfold increase in the US nuclear arsenal, NBC News reported.

It is to be noted that the US last conducted a nuclear test, “Divider,” on September 23, 1992, at the Nevada National Security Site. Then President George H. W Bush imposed a moratorium that year, but the US retains the capability to resume testing at the same site if needed. However, in response to Trump’s post, Nevada congresswoman Dina Titus posted on X: “Absolutely not. I’ll be introducing legislation to put a stop to this.”