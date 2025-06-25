From Angelina Jolie to Sandra Bullock:  Celebrity Mothers Who Are Raising Their Kids Alone

Angelina Jolie's six children are her source of support. Over the years, she has talked several times about her journey as a single mother, calling her children the source of her strength and motivation.
Sandra is a proud single mother. The prolific actor adopted a son named Louis Bardo in 2010 and a daughter named Laila. She has created a nurturing and “nutty” environment that she holds.
Sharon Stone is a proud mother of three kids, and over the years, she has been very open about her motherhood journey. Her discussion about tragedies, including miscarriages, highlights that society should talk more about such topics.
Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! She shares her son Jack Quaid, 31, with ex Dennis Quaid. In 2006, she also adopted daughter Daisy from China when she was just 2 years old.
Madonna, often known as the Queen of Pop, is also a single mother to 6 children ( 2 biological and 2 adopted). She frequently shares her insights on the ups and downs of motherhood, highlighting the importance of discipline, independence, and love.