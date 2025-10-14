/Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie streaming release date announced; when and where to watch the record-breaking sports thriller

Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama, F1: The Movie, is officially speeding onto streaming platforms. Apple Original Films has announced that the film will debut on Apple TV worldwide on December 12, following a sensational run in theaters that made it one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters.

Released in June, F1: The Movie shattered expectations at the global box office, grossing over $629 million and becoming the highest-grossing live-action film of Brad Pitt’s career. Audiences were equally thrilled, awarding the film an “A” CinemaScore and a remarkable 97 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace F1: The Movie in theaters,” said producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Now, we’re beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV’s unparalleled global reach. Partnering with Apple and Formula 1 has been an incredible journey.”

Star-studded cast and real Formula 1 action

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film features Brad Pitt alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. The story follows Pitt’s character as a retired Formula 1 driver coaching a rookie to save a struggling team. Filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends, the production captures the adrenaline and authenticity of real F1 racing.

The screenplay, co-written by Kosinski and Ehren Kruger, and the production team, which includes Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Chad Oman, and Pitt, brought the film to life with cinematic precision. Warner Bros. collaborated with Apple Original Films for global marketing and distribution.

Streaming and digital access

Before its Apple TV premiere, F1: The Movie is available for digital purchase on platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. Fans can also experience the film’s soundtrack, F1: The Album, which has sold over 600,000 copies worldwide and is approaching one billion streams, featuring hits that dominated short-form video platforms and Billboard’s Top Movie Songs chart.

With its mix of thrilling racing action, star power, and chart-topping music, F1: The Movie has made a lasting impact both on and off the track. As it makes the leap from theaters to homes this December, fans worldwide can gear up for a cinematic ride that has defined 2025 in more ways than one.

Mark your calendars as F1: The Movie hits Apple TV on December 12.