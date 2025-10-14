/Katy Perry shares stunning first post after yacht PDA with Justin Trudeau; fans go wild

Katy Perry has finally broken her silence after her viral yacht pictures with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set the internet ablaze. The Roar hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share her first post since the much-talked-about moment, sparking fresh chatter among fans worldwide.

The Grammy-nominated singer dropped a carousel of photos featuring herself dressed in a chic black jumpsuit, accentuated with a shimmering silver necklace. Alongside the stunning images, Perry wrote, “Scorpio Season is coming… but first, The Lifetimes Tour in LONDON NIGHT 1! BEYOND excited.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The post, which marked Perry’s first public statement after her rumoured romance with Trudeau, grabbed headlines, instantly caught fans’ attention. One follower gushed, “Stunning gorgeous goddess of love and light,” while another commented, “AYYY! Can’t wait for the London show!”

Katy Perry’s first public appearance since viral PDA

The 40-year-old pop icon’s post comes just days after photos surfaced showing her sharing an intimate moment with Justin Trudeau aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

In the now-viral images, the pair can be seen embracing and sharing kisses on the deck, a sighting that all but confirmed their rumored relationship.

As per Daily Mail reports, a witness said, “She pulled up her boat next to a whale-watching cruise, then they started making out. I didn’t realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on his arm, that’s when I knew it was Justin Trudeau.”

From split with Orlando Bloom to new beginnings

Perry’s dating life has been under the spotlight ever since her separation from long-term partner and actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year. The two, who share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, ended their engagement in mid-2025 after years together.

Soon after the split, Katy was spotted having dinner with Trudeau in Montreal, followed by a cosy walk through Mount Royal Park, fuelling rumours of a budding relationship. Trudeau was later seen attending her Lifetimes Tour concert in Canada, further adding to the buzz.

Meanwhile, Trudeau, 53, finalised his divorce from Sophie Gregoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The yacht sighting marks his first public romance since the separation.

About the Lifetimes Tour

While her love life makes headlines, Perry continues to focus on her music. Her Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off in April, promotes her upcoming seventh studio album, 143, and will run until December 2025. Her next stop? London, just days before her 41st birthday on October 25.

