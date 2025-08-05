/Katy Perry halts performance as a fan faints on stage mid-concert, watch viral video

Katy Perry won hearts at her Detroit concert on Sunday night and not just for her music. The singer who is touring North America with her Lifetimes Tour performed on Sunday to a packed theatre and paused her performance mid-song when a fan collapsed on stage, prioritizing safety over her show.

Katy Perry halts concert to help fan

The fan who was later identified as McKenna had been invited on stage by Perry herself. While Perry was interacting with a group of fans on stage, McKeena fainted. Perry immediately stopped the music and requested medical assistance without missing a beat. According to reports, Perry addressed the crowd calmly and encouraged them to chant McKenna’s name, creating a wave of collective support as paramedics stepped in.

Once the situation was under control, Perry gently reassured the audience. “McKenna’s doing great by the way,” she said, as she returned to her setlist. While the concert picked up its usual electric pace soon after, the moment left a lasting impression with Perry winning hearts with her quick and calm response. The moment was captured on camera and the video went viral across social media platforms soon after.

Fans applauded the singer for her swift response, hailing her as not just a performer but a protector of her community.

Watch the moment here:

Perry also took a moment to reflect on the emotional weight of live performances, especially for young fans. “Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling,” she shared, striking a chord with the crowd.

The Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off in Mexico City, is now heading to Toronto.

New man in Katy Perry's life?

Apart from her tour, Perry has also been in news for her new friendship with former Canadian PM justin Trudeau. The duo were seen strolling at a park in Montreal last week and then catching up for a dinner at a high-end restaurant in the city. While social media has been speculating if there is romance in brimming, the two have not confirmed any relationship just yet.