/Katy Perry breaks down in tears during first performance after Orlando Bloom split

Singer Katy Perry broke down in tears during her final show on the Australian leg of her Lifetimes tour. The tour is in support of Perry's sixth studio album 143. It was her first performance since her breakup with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met in 2016. After taking a break in 2017, they rekindled their romance, and in 2019, he proposed to her. In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child. The couple's breakup was confirmed by People just days after Bloom attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice by himself.

Breakup after Blue Origin backlash

It was reported that a rift formed between the two after Katy Perry’s recent Blue Origin space trip became the subject of widespread ridicule online. Several videos from Katy Perry's performance made their way online, and the singer can be heard saying, “Thank you for always being there for me, Australia.” “It means the world,” she adds.

Plans to co-parent

Orlando Bloom took to Instagram during the performance and posted a few inspirational quotes: "Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most." He also shared, "The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

According to a report by People, the couple wants to maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their child and focus on co-parenting with kindness and respect.

A near-mishap on stage

During an earlier performance in Australia, Katy Perry nearly fell from mid-air during her performance as she was preparing to be lifted over the audience inside a metallic sphere by holding onto some cables, and Perry appeared to lose her footing. She quickly recovered by gripping the cables.

Speaking before the show with People, Perry said, "There's costume changes, there's acts, there's dancers, there's musicians. I'll fly around the room. There's no bad seat in the house. I'm going to get close to everyone at some point."