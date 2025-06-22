Katy Perry feels burned after Orlando Bloom calls her space trip ‘Cringeworthy’

Katy Perry’s recent Blue Origin space trip has become the subject of widespread ridicule online. Her zero-gravity performance of “What a Wonderful World” and the symbolic gesture of holding up a daisy for her daughter drew a wave of funny memes and troll videos, with many criticising the flight as self-indulgent and a publicity stunt. The mission featured an all-female crew, including Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn. Now it has allegedly created a rift between the singer and her fiancé,actor Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met in 2016. After taking a break in 2017, they rekindled their romance, and in 2019, he proposed to her. In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child.

Tension between Perry and Bloom?

According to a report by She Knows, the spaceflight has allegedly caused friction between Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Bloom is said to have found Perry’s participation “cringeworthy” and “embarrassing.” A source told She Knows, “Imagine going to space — motherf**** space — and your partner isn’t impressed.” Bloom, who has reportedly become frustrated with Perry’s recent career decisions, is also said to have criticised her underwhelming album ‘143’ and its slow-selling world tour. child.

Absence sparks speculation

While Perry continues her tour in Australia, Bloom is reportedly attending the wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice solo. Some insiders claim the absence is not merely due to scheduling conflicts. A source told the outlet, “Katy feels like they’re really her friends more than his,” pointing to increasing signs of emotional distance between the couple.

Breakup not Imminent

Despite the alleged strain, sources say a split is not on the horizon. “A breakup isn’t imminent,” one insider said, but acknowledged that the relationship “needs attention.” According to the report, Bloom had advised Perry against both the album and the space mission. A source noted that Orlando Bloom simply wanted Perry to “be herself".