/Katy Perry 'scary' moment as singer gets grabbed by fan on stage during concert | Watch

Katy Perry is busy touring the world for her ongoing Lifetimes tour. However, the singer had to face an unpredictable and scary situation as a fan grabbed her on stage mid-performance in Australia. The video has now sparked anger from netizens.

Katy Perry's 'alarming' moment on stage

A video shared on X showcased Katy Perry happily performing Hot N Cold song when shockingly a fan jumped onto stage and tried to put his arms around her. But, Katy calmly moved to the other side and out of his reach as the man continued to do the Fortnite dance, before being dragged by the security.

This viral video has now sparked anger among netizens for the delayed response from security. One user wrote, "Security took their damn time what the hell". Another user wrote, "That's scary how long it took security to take away. Someone with bad intentions could have hurt her easily". "Was her security praying on her downfall LMFAO they let that happen for way too long", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Katy Perry began the Australia leg of her Lifetimes Tour on June 4. The incident took place on her second performance in Sydney on June 9.

All about Katy Perry's Lifetime tour

The Lifetimes tour is the fifth ongoing concert tour by Katy Perry. It commenced at Arena CDMX in Mexico on April 23, 2025, and is scheduled to end at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park on December 7, 2025.

The concert is set within a video game world, following Perry, a half-human, half-machine, in a battle against the artificial intelligence (AI) known as Mainframe. This comes 7 years after her Witness: The Tour, which began in 2017 and ended in 2018.