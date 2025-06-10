/Snoop Dogg honoured at BET Awards 2025; dedicates win to wife, fans

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg was honoured as an Ultimate Icon at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday. The awards celebrate "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact," per a press release.



Snoop, 53, received the honour alongside Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin.

The hip-hop artist was introduced by Dr Dre, who called him "one of the most prolific artists in hip-hop."



The rapper and producer, 60, praised Snoop's work in TV and film and said he's "one of the greatest pitchmen ever of all time."



"Every time I turn on the TV, I see Snoop trying to sell something," Dr. Dre quipped.



"He's a special individual, and I recognize that over 30 years ago, when we first met and worked together, his laidback flow, his charm, his innate charisma, along with his ability to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots, is one of the reasons why I love him. He's one of the only artists I know who could go from being the poster child for making violent hip-hop music to the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.



Snoop went up on stage to receive the honour with his wife Shante Broadus. The couple have been married since 1997.

Snoop pays tribute to other recipients



Snoop first paid tribute to the other three recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award. He told the crowd how much he appreciated Kirk Franklin's music and how "healing" it was for him and his mother.



"I appreciate when you performed at my mother's funeral — you've been a part of my family and I'm so honoured to see you get that tonight. So Kirk, love you and your family," said Snoop.



He then showed love and support for Foxx, whom he knew "before he had a deal."



"[God] was good to you, that's why you're still here," said Snoop, referring to Foxx's near-fatal stroke in April 2023. "And I'm loving what you're doing right now with your girls. You've got queens in your life. You're gonna be alright."



Snoop then addressed Carey and recalled how he always tells her the same story.



"I always say this to you — when I was in the county jail in 1990, 'Visions of Love' would come on on Saturday mornings, and we would race to the TV just to see you. When I finally got a chance to meet you and do a record with you, you always treated me like family and it's always been like that. I love you MC."



The musician also thanked Dr Dre for allowing him to "ghostwrite for you on 'Deep Cover,' 'Nuthin' but a G'thang' and just giving me a clear heart at allowing others to write with me and write for me," said Snoop.



“That's one of my skillsets and I treasure to this day. So, thank you, Dr. Dre for opening me up to that.”

Snoop shared his gratitude for his wife



"See, this is why I'm so rock solid," he said of Shante, 53. "This is why I'm able to deal with all of the things I'm able to deal with. I've got God in my life, and I've got a queen in my life."



Snoop continued: "No matter what, she held me down, she hold me down, she's always been there for me. She's always been my everything. That's why she's on stage tonight. That's why she's in my life."



The legend also mentioned his children, his 10 grandchildren and mentor and life coach singer and singer and producer Charlie Wilson, who he credits with saving his marriage.



"One more shoutout to my life coach who kept me at home and showed me how to get my wife back, and, ultimately, get my life back," said Snoop.



Snoop then shared how grateful he was to his fans who are still "rocking" with him today.



"Hip-hop gave me a voice, gave me a purpose, gave me a way out and a way in — into homes, hearts, cultures and countries I never thought I would even touch. Being an icon, it ain't about fame, it's about legacy. It's about what you build, what you leave behind and who you lift up along the way. And this award, it ain't just for me, it's for the homeboys that I lost. For the next generation of artists. For everybody who's still grinding and still believing, so that every young king and queen out there keep pushing. Be original. Be fearless. And above all, be you."



Snoop also performed at the awards gala on Monday night. The hip-hop leghend performed 2004 hit "Drop It Like It's Hot," as well as "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang." Wilson, 72, then joined Snoop on stage to perform the 2003 track "Beautiful."