/Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias set to return to India: How to book tickets, concert dates and more

Multi-Grammy Award-winning music icon and Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is coming to India. Enrique Iglesias is undeniably one of the biggest acts to ever hit the music space. He has more platinum crossover hits than any artist in modern day music history, and is officially named as Billboard’s ‘Biggest Latin Artist of All Time’.

He will be performing in Mumbai with an exclusive show on Thursday, 30th October 2025, at the prestigious MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

This concert marks the multi-platinum-selling artist’s highly anticipated return to India after 13 years, poised to ignite fervent excitement among music enthusiasts across the sub-continent.

Iglesias, celebrated as one of Spain's most prolific musical icons, is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade-plus career. Iglesias' unparalleled versatility will be on full display as his magnetic stage presence, coupled with his signature blend of pop will ignite the city, enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promise to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance.

This monumental event which precedes the next engagement on Iglesias’ touring calendar in Abu Dhabi, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, as it anticipates drawing over 30,000 attendees and record-breaking ticket registrations. Marking Iglesias’ triumphant return since his sold-out three-city tour in 2012, this concert is poised to be a landmark cultural event in India’s international music calendar. Fans are assured an evening of unparalleled entertainment, celebrating one of the most streamed and beloved artists in music history.

Produced and promoted by India's leading live event company, EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live.

This announcement follows a wave of successful international concerts in India, featuring luminaries such as Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals and Dua Lipa. With an upcoming performance by Travis Scott on the horizon, Iglesias’ return further solidifies India’s burgeoning reputation as a premier destination for global music events.

How to book the tickets for Enrique Iglesias?

Registrations are live on the District App. Tickets for the pre-sale will be exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders in two phases. The first phase will begin from Friday, 20th June 2025 at noon IST to Sunday, 22nd June 2025 at noon IST on www.priceless.com/music?country=in. The second phase will start from Sunday, 22nd June at noon IST to Friday, 27th June at noon IST exclusively on the District App.

Following the pre-sale, general ticket sales will begin on 27th June 2025 at 5 PM IST. Mastercard cardholders can look forward to exclusive priceless experiences with event tickets, city experiences and artist moments.