/Snow White OTT release: When and where Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler's movie will release online



For those who have missed Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler's Snow White in the theatres, get ready this weekend!

To experience the magical and musical world of Snow White, Disney's live-action adaptation is set to premiere on digital platforms this week.

Where to stream Snow White online

The movie, directed by Marc Webb, brings back the iconic story of everyone's favourite Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with the evil queen. The movie features Rachel as the original Disney princess in Snow White and Gadot as the evil Queen.

The movie will be released on digital platforms on June 11, 2025. In India, streaming on Jio Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

How Much did Snow White earn?

Rated PG, the movie was released in theatres on March 21, following a row of controversies, including the lead actress Zegler's controversial comment on the original 1937 animated film, “extremely dated.” However, later, she called the role iconic.

While appearing on Good Morning America, she said, “It was the honour of a lifetime. I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that,” she said. “This one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan.”

The Latina actress has also faced racist remarks online after being cast in the role of the princess. Actor Peter Dinklage also slammed Disney for the depiction of dwarves.

Made on a budget of $250 million, the film is Disney's most expensive live-action movie. However, the movie tanked badly at the box office, grossing $205.5 million worldwide.



The live-action reimagining of Walt Disney's 1937 animated film stars Zegler as the princess, who escapes assassination by her stepmother, the Evil Queen. To liberate her kingdom, she along with seven dwarfs and a group of rebels.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap, Andrew Burnap, Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Andy Grotelueschen, Ansu Kabia, Patrick Page, Martin Klebba, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeremy Swift, and others.