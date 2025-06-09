/Thor 5: Chris Hemsworth to return as God of Thunder? New details revealed

Chris Hemsworth might not be hanging up his Mjolnir and Stormbreaker soon. As per reports, the actor might be reprising the role of Thor for the fifth installment in the popular Marvel franchise.

When will Thor 5 begin its pre-production process?

As per several reports, Marvel Studios might be in the developing stage, but Taika Waititi won't be returning as the director. Buzz is that George Miller is reportedly in talks to helm the film after Chris Hemsworth introduced him to Marvel Boss.

There are also reports that Tom Hiddleston will be returning as Loki in this fifth part of Thor. This film will be a part of the next MCU saga after Avengers: Secret Wars. Soon fans too expressed their views. One user wrote, "Before we start, Taika and Chris Hemsworth are good friends and he was fine with the humoristic time. I agree Love and Thunder was cringe, but don't hate Taika, he was just doing his job. Hope now for George Miller, who worked with Hemsworth in Furiosa is amazing".

Another user wrote, "I am slightly disappointed. He made the only legitimately good Thor film in, but he also made Love and Thunder which was fun, but nowhere near as good as Ragnarök". "How Taika went from RAGNAROK to LOVE AND THUNDER still bugs me....maybe now it's time for a new tone for the character, more in the veins of the JMS/Jason Aaron run in the comics. Maybe George Miller could do it!", wrote the third user.

All about Thor

Thor is a god in Norse mythology and is associated with thunder, lightning, storms, and the protection of humankind. Son of Odin and Joro, he is a god who battles against monsters.

The first film was titled Thor was released in 2011, followed by Thor: The Dark World in 2013, Thor: Ragnarök in 2017, and Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022.