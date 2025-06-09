/Billie Eilish And Nat Wolff's Venice vacation sparks dating rumours, internet reacts

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish is grabbing the limelight for all the right reasons. The musician who was spotted spending her cozy moments with Nat Wolff, has now sparked dating rumours. This comes after several pictures of the duo have exploded online on social media.

What's brewing between Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff?

Several photos have been shared by social media users in which the duo could be seen kissing and drinking from champagne flutes on a balcony in Venice. Soon, fans flooded the comment section to express their shock. One user wrote, "Nat and Billie, whattt? Oh my god, she is not dating some random guy, oh my god, that's Nat Wolff".

Another user wrote, "May Nat Wolf be very happy with my girlfriend. May he treat her well, may he give her all his love, because she seems to be happy. I love you, Billie".

"Why do they want to make people believe that Nat Wolff is ugly? He's beautiful. I understand you Billie?", wrote the third user.

The rumours of them going out together began when the duo were seen leaving iHeart Music Video Awards together and later spent their quality time in New York City together.

Who is Nat Wolff?

Nat Wolff aka Nathaniel Marvin Wolff is an American actor, musician, and singer-songwriter. He rose to fame after composing music for the Television series The Naked Brother Band. Later, he and his brother formed the music duo Nat and Alex Wolff and released two albums Black Sheep, Public Places, and Table for Two.

His notable works in films include Stuck in Love, Admission, Palo Alto, The Last Keepers, The Fault in Our Stars, Behaving Badly, The Intern, Death Note, Home Again, Which Brings Me to You, and Body Cam among others.