/The Terminal List season 2: Chris Pratt's drastic transformation for the show shocks fans

Several actors go through intense physical transformations for their roles, sometimes even to the point of not getting recognized. These actors often go through significant weight gain or loss of fat and muscle building or even carry prosthetics, that look real. Similarly, Chris Pratt's latest look has left fans shocked and had to ask him in the comments if he is Chris.

Chris Pratt's intense transformation for upcoming show

Chriss Pratt took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be seen saying, "What's up everybody? It's me. Chris, and I are having lunch. I'm on the set of The Terminal season two based on the book A True Believer. Anyways, this is my lunch and I just want to say, isn't this hair and makeup incredible?".

He further added, "My team does such an awesome job. Look at. I don't want to tell you what I've been up to, but there's blood on my hands. They do such great makeup and such great hair. And this is like this mustache hair results, it like a wig, it's a fake beard, it looks freaking incredible".

The Marvel star's look shocked fans and one user wrote, "Nice to see that 1973 Kris Kristofferson is still getting work". Another user wrote, "Nice to see that 1973 Kris Kristofferson is still getting work". "Hollywood's finest. Great personality & superb actor. Keep on rocking!", wrote the third user.

All about The Terminal List

The Terminal List tells the story of James Reece, who returns home after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed, only to discover new dark forces working against him and endangering the ones he loves. Created by David DiGillo, it is based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same name.

It stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Nick Chinlund, and Tyler Rushing among others.