Pitch Perfect is one of the most successful American musical comedy franchises which gained international recognition and is still loved by the audience for its performance by the cast. Actress Rebel Wilson, who was also part of this popular franchise has given a major hint.

Rebel Wilson on Pitch Perfect 4

As per several reports, during an interaction, when Rebel Wilson was asked about the demand for Pitch Perfect's sequel. She quickly replied saying that we all hear rumors all the time and she knows that Universal is developing some scripts.

She further added that the fanbase always keeps growing as younger people are introduced to it. She is hopeful that there might be another movie.

All about Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect is based on the non-fiction book called Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory by Mickey Rapkin. The first part was helmed by Jason Moore, the second part by Elizabeth Banks, and the third part was directed by Trish Sie.

It features an ensemble cast that includes Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Ben Platt, Alexis Knapp, and Hana Mae Lee among others. It tells the story of a cappella group called The Barden Bellas, who take part in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella to become the best collegiate a cappella group in the world and sing in front of the president of the United States.

A TV show, which is the spin-off of a film series titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which premiered on Peacock on November 23, 2022. In 2023, it was renewed for a second season, but could not forward due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and the Writers Guild of America strike. It starred Adam DeVine, Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, and Lera Abova among others.