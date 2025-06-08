Miley Cyrus heckled during Something Beautiful premiere: 'We paid $800, sing'

Singer Miley Cyrus was heckled during the premiere of her new film, Something Beautiful, at the Tribeca Festival. The incident took place at the Beacon Theatre in New York, where Miley and the rest of the cast were participating in a Q&A session.

Hecklers demand performance during Q&A

According to a report by People, the singer was on stage along with producer Panos Cosmatos and co-directors and co-writers Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, when someone from the audience yelled and demanded Miley sing, saying “We paid $800. Sing," which was followed by another shouting, "We thought this was a concert.”

The singer did not lose her cool and sang the song “The Climb” from her 2009 Hannah Montana: The Movie. Many netizens called out the rude behaviour of those who yelled out and praised Miley for her calm and collected response.

What is Something Beautiful about?

The movie is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter. It's both a musical film and a visual album and serves as a companion piece to her new album of the same name. Miley said she was inspired by the popular Pink Floyd album The Wall and wanted the project to focus on the theme of healing.

An ambitious follow-up to Endless Summer Vacation

The singer had revealed that the initial plan was for her to hold a series of intimate performances of the album, but later decided to make it a visual film instead. Something Beautiful is the ninth studio album by Miley Cyrus and features collaborations with various artists such as Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley of Alvvays, Cole Haden of Model/Actriz, Danielle Haim, Flea, Pino Palladino, and Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs, Naomi Campbell, and Brittany Howard.

Miley's last album was Endless Summer Vacation, which came out in 2023 and was number one in ten countries and in the top 10 in 17 countries. The song "Flowers", from the album, became a global sensation and won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

