Miley Cyrus finally broke silence on rumours around her family feud with dad Billy Ray Cyrus and mom Tish. In a rare Instagram post around her equation with her parents, Miley clarified her stance and said that while she hardly takes to acknowledging rumours, she is making a rare exception.

Miley Cyrus on the family feud rumours

On Instagram, Miley wrote, “I rarely comment on rumours, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me-simple, coincidental, and uninteresting”.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family,” she added.

Miley Cyrus made the statement after her mother Tish appeared to unfollow her on Instagram. She later clarified that she had "no idea how that happened" and the problem was "fixed”.

Her father, Billy Ray, also shared an old video of Miley that same day.

Tish and Billy Ray were married from 1993 to 2022 and share kids Miley, Braison, and Noah. They are not together anymore.

After the couple split, Tish tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in 2023 while Billy Ray briefly married Firerose from 2023 to 2024. He is now dating Elizabeth Hurley.