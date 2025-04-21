It’s not just us, but even the fans were left stunned as Elizabeth Hurley confirmed romance with Billy Ray Cyrus. She shared a photo of her kissing Billy on Easter Sunday. Fans were startled and shared their messages on the photo, asking when the affair started as no one saw it coming.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are a thing now

On Sunday, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share a picture with the country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Elizabeth is 59, and Billy is 63.

In the picture, Elizabeth and Billy Ray Cyrus can be seen posing together after celebrating Easter during a visit to a farm. Billy Ray can be seen kissing Elizabeth on the side of her face as they both leaned against a picket fence. She captioned the picture, “Happy Easter (heart emoji).”

Elizabeth and Miley Cyrus' dad Billy were both dressed casually for the visit farm. Elizabeth wore a blue and white flannel shirt with jeans and Billy wore a denim shirt with pants. He also sported playful bunny ears.

See the photo here:

As for the fan, one of them wrote, “Wait….what?”, with another sharing, “What in the Hannah Montana is going on?” Another wrote, “How many of us were all like WAIT WHAT when we opening the app and saw this?! did not see this one coming.”

Elizabeth Hurley was previously married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. She was then in a relationship with Hugh Grant for 13 years. She also dated late cricketer Shane Watson. Meanwhile, Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before the pair decided to go their separate ways in April 2022. The former couple shares five children: daughters Miley, Noah and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison.