Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer are now officially married. The two exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony held on Sunday, April 20, in Los Angeles. The couple, who began dating in 2019, got engaged in 2021.

According to a report by TMZ, Stewart and Meyer tied the knot in front of a close circle of friends and family after obtaining a marriage license from the courthouse. Among the guests present were actress Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis.

Kristen Stewart is now married! The actress and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Stewart's Los Angeles home on April 20, 2025. They obtained their marriage license the previous week. Congratulations to the couple!

Stewart on the proposal and wedding plans

During a 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart revealed that Meyer had proposed to her, saying, "It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfil what weird f------ gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," she explained.

In 2022, Stewart also spoke to Stephen Colbert about her wedding ideas, sharing, "I'd like to have a big party or something," but also mentioned she could see herself marrying on a whim.

