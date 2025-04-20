Dhanush shared the electrifying first single, Poyivaa Nanb, from his upcoming movie Kuberaa. Directed by National Award winner Sekhar Kammula, the film will see Dhanush share the big screen with superstar Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.

In the video, Dhanush showcases some of his killer dance moves, and we also get a glimpse of behind-the-scenes footage showing how the song came to life. The full video song is expected to drop soon.

A multilingual social thriller

Kuberaa is a social thriller produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations. The film will be released in all major Indian languages.

The music is composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the song are sung by Dhanush. The Kannada version is titled Hogi Baa Geleya and sung by Santhosh Venky, while the Hindi version is titled Jaake Aana Yaara and sung by Nakash Aziz.

A massive project with an ensemble cast

Kuberaa reportedly has a budget of ₹120 crores($14 million), making it one of the biggest projects of Dhanush’s career. Cinematography is by Niketh Bommireddy, and editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Tarun Arora, Sunaina, Anukreethy Vas, and Madhusudhan Rao. Kuberaa will hit the big screen worldwide on 20 June 2025.

